Mayesh Introduces Farm Direct BoxLots

Mayesh Floral October 9, 2024

On the hunt for flowers straight from the farm? Look no further! Our Farm Direct BoxLots program is revolutionizing the way florists and flower lovers access top-quality, farm-sourced flowers. Let’s dive into what makes this program a game-changer in the floral industry.

The Mayesh Difference: From Farm to Shop

At Mayesh, we understand that the journey of a flower is just as important as its origin. That’s why we’ve developed a unique system that ensures your flowers arrive as fresh as the moment they were picked. Here’s what sets us apart:

  1. Direct Farm Connections: Our dedicated team in South America works closely with local farms to bring you the best selections & ensure quality
  2. Cold Chain Commitment: We maintain a consistent cold chain from the farm to your shop, preserving the quality and extending the life of each bloom.
  3. Competitive Pricing: By cutting out middlemen, we offer top-tier flowers at prices that will make your arrangements even more profitable.

