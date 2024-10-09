Year of the Sunflower & Lettuce Highlighted Wide Diversity Inspiring Gardeners 

Over the past summer, Fleuroselect’s ‘Year of the Sunflower & Lettuce’ campaign celebrated the wide assortment and versatile use of these crops, engaging retailers and gardeners across Europe. The Plant of the Year initiative covers two crops each year, one flower and one vegetable and is aimed to boost sales of Fleuroselect members’ existing varieties by showing a wide diversity of plant shades and shapes to retail and gardeners.

The key element in this year’s campaign was a show trial of no less than 80 sunflower varieties, all under 1.5 meters in height and selected specifically for use as patio or bedding plant. These trials were enjoyed in ten high-level public gardens throughout the U.K., Germany, France, The Netherlands, Czech Republic and Ireland. Several of these gardens also showed over 30 different lettuce varieties. These trials are also featured across all of Fleuroselect’s social media channels, expanding their reach and engaging a broader audience of gardening enthusiasts.

Herbert Wehrle, Product & Sales manager at Graines Voltz and Chairman Home Gardening B.U. Fleuroselect, emphasizes the unique value of the display, stating, “There are few opportunities for retailers and hobby gardeners to see the wide range of varieties available for home garden use. Typically, they don’t have access to the full diversity of horticultural breeding through the usual sources where they purchase their seeds or plants. The Plant of the Year trial provides a unique opportunity to see the wide choice of plants available.”

Sunflower Varieties radiate with unusual Shades and Shapes

In addition to the traditionally known yellow sunflowers, this year’s “Year of the Sunflower” show trial offered a variety of colours and shapes that surprised many visitors. The displays featured a range of sunflowers with red to bronze petals, introducing a striking contrast to the usual yellow hues. Notable varieties included Helianthus annuus Moulin Rouge by EconSeeds, Helianthus annuus Semi-Dwarf Orange Mahogany Bicolour F1 by Takii Europe – Sahin, Helianthus debilis Soluna Bronze by Van Hemert Seeds, Fleuroselect Gold Medal Winner Helianthus annuus Desire Red by Burpee, and Helianthus annuus Florenza by Benary.



The plantings also showcased sunflowers that break the mold of the typical yellow petal and brown middle, sunflower appearance. These unique varieties included Fleuroselect Gold Medal winner Helianthus annuus Gummy Bear by HM.Clause, Helianthus annuus Fire Fox by Thompson & Morgan, Helianthus annuus Dwarf Sungold (Teddy Bear) by EconSeeds, Fleuroselect Gold Medal Winner Helianthus annuus Lemon Cutie by SeedSense, and Helianthus annuus Solano Double by Evanthia.

Expanding Perceptions and boosting Visibility for Breeders

The Plant of the Year trials play a vital role for breeders, offering a valuable opportunity to showcase their plants to a broader audience. These displays do more than just promote specific varieties, they reshape public perception as Wen Klopstra, Account & Portfolio Manager Home Gardening at Takii Europe, explained, “These trials help people realise that sunflowers are not just yellow and tall. The diversity on display attracts attention and encourages people to reconsider their view on sunflowers.”



Breeders are enthusiast about the Plant of the Year trial as it provides a great platform to give updates on their assortment and bring them into the spotlight. By participating, breeders not only boost their own varieties but also help increase overall interest in the crop. It’s a collaborative effort that benefits the entire industry by generating excitement around existing assortments.

2025: Year of the Begonia and Pea

Fleuroselect has announced the beginning of preparations for the ‘2025 – Year of the Begonia & Pea’. In the coming weeks, members will be invited to submit their varieties for inclusion in next summer’s show trials at Fleuroselect’s partner gardens. An accompanying promotional campaign is also being developed to support this ongoing successful initiative.