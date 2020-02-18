Pio Tosini: the Art of Making Prosciutto di Parma

For over 110 years, the Tosini family has cured legs of prosciutto in the small town of Langhirano in Emilia Romagna, Italy. It all began with Pio’s father, Ferrante Tosini, who slaughtered pigs and cured the meat in the back room of the family’s grocery store. After World War I, Ferrante and a young Pio began experimenting with new processing techniques and curing methods, gradually improving the business.

Today, Pio Tosini remains a family-owned and operated company, the torch of century-old traditions and passion is carried by Pio’s grandsons Nicola and Giovanni. (Meet Giovanni)

And in 2012–over 100 years since its inception–Slow Food Italy ranked Pio Tosini Prosciutto among the top 10 best Prosciutto di Parma.

