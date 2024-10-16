Roth Grand Cru Wins 2 Awards at World Dairy Expo

Stoughton, Wis. – Roth® Cheese, Wisconsin makers of award-winning specialty cheese, recently took home two awards from the World Dairy Expo for its Roth Grand Cru® Original Wheel and Roth Grand Cru® Original Block.

This year, Roth cheesemakers and supporting teams brought home the following awards:

First place, Open Class Hard Cheeses: Roth Grand Cru® Original Wheel with a score of 99.88.

Second place, Open Class Hard Cheeses: Roth Grand Cru® Original Block with a score of 98.75.

Grand Cru® is Roth Cheese’s signature Alpine-style cheese. It’s made with the freshest milk in imported copper vats and aged 4-plus months in our Wisconsin cellars. Robust and full-bodied, this one-of-a-kind cheese melts beautifully to become a cook’s everyday companion.

It’s perfect for cheeseboards, melting over potatoes, sandwiches and topping a classic onion soup.

Consumers who are looking to try award-winning Roth cheeses are encouraged to visit rothcheese.com for a store locator, food pairings, recipes and more.

About Roth Cheese

Roth Cheese is part of Emmi Roth, the U.S. subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group and a leading producer of specialty cheeses. Roth has earned top awards from national and international competitions, including the title of World Champion from the 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest for Roth Grand Cru® Surchoix. Learn more at rothcheese.com.