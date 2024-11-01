Schnucks Announces New Deli Partnership With Dietz & Watson

ST. LOUIS – Leaders from Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced plans to offer customers Dietz & Watson’s Premium Meats and Artisan Cheeses at Schnucks stores starting next month. Schnucks’ delis will begin the conversion to Dietz & Watson products in early November with a full deli conversion anticipated by early December.

“Just like Schnucks, Dietz & Watson is family owned and operated and is also celebrating 85 years of serving customers this year,” said Schnucks Executive Vice President of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck. “Schnucks’ mission to nourish people’s lives includes focusing on the importance of the health and safety of our customers. With Dietz & Watson’s decades-long history of quality, transparency and emphasis on the customer experience, we know that their products are a perfect fit for our customers.”

As the new Dietz & Watson products are introduced, Schnucks will launch enhanced marketing and promotional programs, including special customer pricing and expanded sampling opportunities. The partnership between Dietz & Watson and Schnucks extends to teammates as well, who will be fully trained and ready to educate customers on these exciting new premium deli offerings.

“We’ve listened to feedback from our customers and believe that Dietz & Watson’s broad assortment of premium deli options will be exactly what customers are looking for as they shop with us to feed their families,” said Schnucks Vice President of Deli & Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “With this new partnership, our customers can look forward to delicious, high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, snacks and condiments.”

“As a fellow family-owned business, Dietz & Watson shares the same emphasis on quality, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Schnucks to offer their customers a selection of premium meats and artisan cheeses in the deli,” said Dietz & Watson CEO Louis Eni. “We are honored to service Schnucks stores and to serve the families who shop there, like only a family can. Because at Dietz & Watson, if it isn’t good enough for our family, it’s not good enough for yours.”

Schnucks customers will be encouraged to check their Schnucks Rewards app and weekly ad in November for more information about the new Dietz & Watson deli items. To learn more about Dietz & Watson, visit their website and sign up for their newsletter – The Wrap Up.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.