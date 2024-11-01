Cheese Aisle Gets a Refresh with New Alouette Creative Campaign

In tandem with their 50th anniversary, alouette, the cheese brand welcoming Americans to the unexpected wonders of French specialty cheeses, is rolling out the brand’s biggest creative campaign to date.

WHAT THEY’RE ROLLING OUT: A new tagline – “Flavor That Sings”, brandmark, vibrant and playful product packaging, and a brand new creative campaign.

WHERE YOU’LL SEE IT: Fans can look out for the new creative as it rolls out across streaming TV, social, and other digital media this fall.

WHERE TO SHOP ALOUETTE: For 50 years, alouette has created fan-favorite SKUs – like Garlic & Herbs Spread and Crème de Brie – and even sweet options with a NEW Cheesecake Spread. Cheese lovers can shop alouette’s full product portfolio at retailers nationwide.