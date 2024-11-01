Clemens Food Group Moving Portion of Kunzler Production out of Lancaster

WGAL8 Deli, Meat & Poultry November 1, 2024

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After Lancaster-based Kunzler & Company was purchased by Clemens Food Group back in May, the company announced it will move the plant out of Lancaster, along with terminating the contracts of nine employees.

The communications manager for Clemens Food Group released a statement to News 8 on Monday evening, which can be viewed below.

“As previously announced, Clemens Food Group (CFG) has made the business decision to move the Kunzler Smoked Meats and Branded Franks production areas out of the Lancaster facility in an effort to streamline operations. As of today, CFG has moved Lancaster Smoked Meats production to our state-of-the-art Smoked Meats facility in Hatfield, PA.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WGAL8

