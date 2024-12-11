Alouette Teams Up with Gopuff on Emergen-Cheese Kit Rescue Service

With the help of its “little birdie,” alouette® looks to take ‘AHH’ holiday party moments to ‘ahhhlouette’ with one-hour cheese kit deliveries

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. – alouette® knows that being on “cheese duty” when entertaining is not always an easy task, especially when paired with the chaos of the holiday season and wanting to treat your guests. That’s why, with the help of its little birdie, alouette® is teaming up with Gopuff to deliver Emergen-Cheese Kits to your door in an hour or less for quick holiday-entertaining emergencies. Fans can shop the kits starting December 13th – one of most popular days for holiday parties of the year.

“We know the holiday season can be stressful, so we’re here to add a little bit more ahhh to your holiday party prep with our little lark,” said Kriston Ohm, Vice President of Marketing at alouette®. “With the help of our partners at Gopuff, we’re guiding hosts to the unexpected twist that alouette® cheeses can add to make your cheese board the talk of the table in less than an hour, and making this holiday season the easiest – and most delicious – yet.”

alouette®’s Emergen-Cheese kits include an assortment of cheese board essentials like crackers, nuts, meats, chocolate, jam, and of course, best-selling alouette® varieties: Garlic & Herbs Spread, Crème de Brie, and Double Crème Brie. With ready-to-serve spreads in a ramekin, the creamy no-rind brie of Crème de Brie, and an approachable invitation to crafted cheese – bring a bit more ahhh to your door in under an hour with alouette® this holiday season and discover flavor that sings! Kits will also feature a stylish reusable clear tray that is perfect for those on cheese duty for years to come.

Starting at 9am ET on December 13th, cheese fans and holiday entertainers in New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago can head to https://www.gopuff.com/p/alouette-s- emergen-cheese-kit/p245963 for the chance to order an alouette® Emergen-Cheese kit for $19.74 – a nod to the brand’s founding year (1974) – while supplies last.

The limited-time only holiday campaign is being supported by integrated marketing efforts, including a partnership with creator and chef Skyler Oppenheim (@diningwithskyler), who is known for developing easy recipes with sophisticated flavors. Stay tuned to check out how Skyler uses her culinary expertise to help curate the holiday cheese kits alongside alouette® and Gopuff.

The experts in all things cheese are coming to the rescue in tandem with the brand’s 50th anniversary. From the company’s inception, alouette® has introduced Americans to the unexpected wonders of French inspired cheese by creating products rooted in quality and taste, with an American twist. Cheese fans can find refreshed packaging as well as vibrant and playful digital, CTV, and print extensions of the campaign as they roll out nationwide now.

Fans can shop alouette®, including new Cheesecake Spread, at retailers nationwide and follow along at @AlouetteCheese for more #larklessons.

ABOUT SAVENCIA CHEESE USA

Savencia Cheese USA is a subsidiary of family-owned Savencia Fromage & Dairy — the world’s leading specialty cheese producer. Savencia Cheese USA specializes in crafting high-end cheeses under the Alouette and Supreme brands. Additionally, Savencia Cheese USA imports fine cheeses from France featuring cheeses such as Ile de France, Saint André, Saint Agur and World Champion Esquirrou. For more information, please visit www.savenciacheeseusa.com.

ABOUT GOPUFF

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.