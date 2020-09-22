SFA Announces sofi Product of the Year Award Winners

Julie Gallagher, Specialty Food Association Deli September 22, 2020

Lodi Olive Oil Ascolano and Rye Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup are the winners of the sofi Product of the Year award, announced Ron Tanner, vice president of education, content & advocacy for the Specialty Food Association, Monday, during Specialty Food Live!

“Our Product of the Year is the sofi-winning product that earned the highest score from 1,825 product entries,” he said. “In this extraordinary year, we have an extraordinary tie!”

Calivirgin Olive Oils’ Lodi Olive Oil Ascolano is made with Ascolano olives handpicked from local trees and processed using state of the art cold extraction technology creating a fresh pressed olive oil. The olive oil has a fruity aroma with a medium intensity and mild pepper finish. It is California Olive Oil Council Certified.

