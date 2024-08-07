TDA Boulder Selected as Agency of Record to Spice Up Del Real Foods’ Advertising

Boulder, CO – TDA Boulder, recognized for its innovative campaigns with fast-growing food and beverage brands, has been selected as Agency of Record for Del Real Foods, a leading provider of refrigerated, ready-to-eat Hispanic foods.

Del Real Foods offers a diverse range of authentic Hispanic dishes including carnitas, birria, pupusas, tamales, salsas, and sides, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and no preservatives. Available in numerous retailers, including: Kroger, Walmart, Target and Safeway Albertsons and in club stores such as Costco and Sam’s across the United States. Del Real Foods combines traditional flavors with modern convenience, appealing to consumers seeking authentic dining experiences without the time commitment.

“We selected TDA Boulder for their creative vision and strategic approach coupled with their media buying capabilities,” said Daniela Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer, Del Real Foods. “This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing our brand presence and connecting with consumers in new and meaningful ways.”

“We feel privileged to partner with Del Real Foods during this exciting and pivotal phase of their brand journey,” said Jonathan Schoenberg, Executive Creative Director & Owner, TDA Boulder. “Their commitment to quality and authenticity resonates deeply with us, and we are eager to introduce bold new creative that captures the essence of Del Real’s heritage and culinary expertise. Plus, we all seriously love their food.”

TDA Boulder’s portfolio includes successful collaborations with fast-growing food brands such as Justin’s, Daiya, Izze, and Purely Elizabeth, leveraging deep industry expertise to drive brand growth and consumer engagement. Del Real’s initial creative work is slated for release in September 2024, and is expected to resonate strongly with both existing and new customers of Del Real Foods.

About Del Real Foods

Del Real Foods, headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, specializes in refrigerated, heat-and-eat Hispanic foods. Their products are known for authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients, providing consumers with convenient meal options that reflect traditional family recipes. Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, and other recipes – all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial – and inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas’ founding family. Delicious, slow-cooked meats and homemade sauces that taste like you cooked them yourself are now available at your local grocery store and ready to serve in minutes. Please visit us at: https://delrealfoods.com/

About TDA Boulder

TDA is an award-winning, strategically driven, independent creative agency. Since our founding in 1989, we’ve felt conventions were made to be broken. Like our location in Boulder, our beliefs have never played it safe or stayed in the traditional lane. Our work reflects that bold spirit and fiery passion. Today is the opportune time for independent agencies to empower creative and inspire individuals to break the mold. We partner with leading brands and companies who value creative innovation and disruption, harnessing that blended power to nurture and grow their business. If you’re looking to build a brand from the ground up, or to start a meaningful conversation-changing dialogue with your market, get in touch. Let’s have a discussion, about starting a discussion. https://tdaboulder.com/