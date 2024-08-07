Florint Preps for German Championships DMF 2024 in Berlin

The German Floristry Championship will take place on August 16 and 17, 2024

Probably the most colorful and fragrant competition in the country will take place in the fantastic shopping and concept mall BIKINI Berlin. The nine best florists from all over Germany will compete against each other in various disciplines and fight for the German championship title.

In 2024 the motto of the German “Oscars in Floral Design” is “Peace”. In view of the current political world situation, which is characterized by conflict and uncertainty, the German Floristry Championship calls on people to use the language of flowers to send a message of love, harmony and hope, says Victoria Salomon, chair of the jury, “because that is exactly what flowers have stood for in almost all cultures around the world for thousands of years.

“The candidates, who all qualified for the German Championship in preliminary rounds, are required to create a total of four floral designs: a hand tied bouquet on the theme of the “Conventry Prayer of Reconciliation” (the bouquets will be exhibited in the famous Berlin Memorial Church for a week), a bar or table decoration that interprets a “multicultural get-together”, a spatial object that matches the venue “Bikini Berlin” as a symbol of reconstruction and hope, and a floral peace pillar.

