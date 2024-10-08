The Big Moo Unveils New Flavor: Harvest Cranberry Baked Cheese

Madison, WI — The Big Moo Cheese is thrilled to unveil the newest addition to their lineup of baked cheese – The Big Moo Harvest Cranberry!

Harvest Cranberry is baked cheese perfection, offering a deliciously balanced combination of sweet and savory. The warm essence of cinnamon paired with juicy cranberries makes this baked cheese a new seasonal favorite that can elevate any occasion, from holiday meals to casual family dinners.

“We believe that food has a unique way of bringing people together, especially around the holidays, and Harvest Cranberry was created with that spirit in mind,” co-founders, Josh Ptaszynski and Mike Harris shared. “Cranberries and cheese are true Wisconsin staples, and it was important for us to highlight that local connection. We’re incredibly proud to make our baked cheese using local cow’s milk, right here in Wisconsin.”

They continued, “We’re also grateful to the entire team who helped bring this project to life – months of hard work and dedication have gone into making this flavor a reality, and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The Big Moo Harvest Cranberry is available in select retail locations and online at thebigmoocheese.com. It is also available for retail distribution through Epicure Foods Corp, KeHE, and Gourmet Foods International. Bring a taste of Wisconsin to your table this fall and holiday season!

ABOUT THE BIG MOO CHEESE

Founded in the heart of Wisconsin’s cheese country, The Big Moo Cheese brings small batch, handcrafted baked cheese made from the finest local cow’s milk. Using dairy from happy cows raised on family farms, The Big Moo takes pride in producing high-quality cheese that gets crispy on the outside and melty on the inside when heated. What began as a shared love of baked cheese between co-founders Mike Harris and Josh Ptaszynski quickly turned into a passion project to share Wisconsin’s best-kept secret with the nation. The Big Moo was launched in January 2022 and continues to shake up the industry with its unique twist on this beloved Scandinavian tradition. The Big Moo is proudly partnered with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Learn more at TheBigMooCheese.com.