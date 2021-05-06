Three Vermont Specialty Food Producers Win Annual 2021 sofi Awards

BERLIN, VT – Three of Vermont’s specialty food producers received three awards in this year’s annual sofi Awards presented by the national Specialty Food Association (SFA). The sofi Awards, which stands for “specialty outstanding food innovation,” are the most prestigious awards in the specialty food industry and honor excellence across a variety of food categories, from vinegars to vegan snacks. Winners were announced on May 5th with two of Vermont’s producers awarded gold: Mount Mansfield Maple Products and Vermont Creamery and one awarded silver: Big Picture Farm.

A full list of winners can be found here. (specialtyfood.com/awards/sofi/winners/)

“Each year Vermont’s innovative specialty food and beverage producers are recognized for their hard work and dedication to quality products,” said Alexandra Jakab, Assistant Director of Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA). “We are proud of our producers who help put Vermont’s name on the map alongside other outstanding businesses in the nation. Vermont is and continues to be a leader in the specialty food industry. Congratulations to all the winners on this remarkable achievement.”

Big Picture Farm won silver in the confectionery (non-chocolate) category for their Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels – Brown Butter Bourbon. Mount Mansfield Maple Products won gold in the chocolate candy category for their Organic Dark Chocolate Maple Bark. Vermont Creamery won gold in the Other Dairy Category for their Sea Salt Cultured Butter.

Here is the complete list of Vermont’s finalists in their categories:

Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels – Brown Butter Bourbon

sofi™ Award: Silver, Confectionery (Non-Chocolate), 2021

Organic Dark Chocolate Maple Bark

sofi™ Award: Gold, Chocolate Candy, 2021

Sea Salt Cultured Butter

sofi™ Award: Gold, OTHER DAIRY, 2021

VSFA, along with the VT Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM), provide support to Vermont specialty food and beverage producers in exhibiting at the annual Summer Fancy Food Show hosted by the Specialty Food Association each June in NYC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VSFA and VAAFM will not be participating in the 2021 show in late September, but are looking forward to making the Vermont Pavilion at the 2022 show the best yet. Learn more about this event here.(specialtyfood.com/shows-events/summer-fancy-food-show/)

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.