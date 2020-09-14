Toufayan Helps Parents Make Smart Choices for Back to School

Ridgefield, NJ – Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest family owned and operated bakeries in the US, is kicking off the back to school season with healthy lunch ideas and a giveaway supporting families facing a fall filled with virtual learning situations.

As part of a comprehensive Back to School campaign, Toufayan is reaching families nationwide with lunch-inspiration across TV, radio and digital. Targeted TV markets will see hosts interact with entertaining and lifestyle expert Limor Suss to create healthy lunches, while listeners of I Heart Radio’s Q92 will enjoy favorite lunch and snack solutions from the host of Annie in the Morning featuring the smartest kid friendly pita, the Smart Pocket. Additional digital advertising across Facebook and Instagram will highlight the brand’s activities and provide additional information for local retailer promotions by market.

“Parents are stressed trying to manage home, work, school and feeding everyone in the midst of it all,” said Karen Toufayan, VP Marketing and Sales at Toufayan. “As a mom of three boys, I get it. We wanted to provide simple lunch ideas using a healthier bread, and also support a couple of families with the gift of distance learning tools.”

Available in Original, Whole Wheat, Everything, Organic Sprouted and new Smart Carb, Smart Pockets are a square pocketed pita bread that’s perfect for small hands. They come pre-sliced and split, fit perfectly in sandwich baggies or lunch boxes, and are great with your favorite meats, cheeses, or even last night’s leftovers like chicken fingers or sloppy joes. Find Smart Pockets in your local retailers deli section with the other fresh breads, or purchase on Amazon.

About Toufayan Bakeries

Since 1926, families have been relyin’ on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. Making the best bread has always been a passion for the Toufayan family. For almost 90 years, the Toufayans have been filling lunch boxes, toasters, and tummies with fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. While trends come and go, high quality, fresh and authentic products are always in demand. The Toufayan family is committed to quality you can taste. Find Toufayan at www.toufayan.com and www.facebook.com/toufayan.