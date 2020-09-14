Thomas Dairy, Fifth Generation Rutland, VT Milk Business, to Close

JOHN DILLON, Vermont Public Radio Dairy September 14, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another casualty in Vermont’s dairy industry. Rutland-based Thomas Dairy will close next month because its sales plummeted when schools and restaurants shut down this spring.

The family-owned company has survived for one year shy of a century, enduring the Great Depression and multiple upheavals in the dairy industry. What the owners could not foresee was the impact of the coronavirus.

“In mid-March, when UVM shut down overnight, we lost our largest customer,” said Abbey Thomas, marketing director and a fifth-generation owner.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vermont Public Radio

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Burger King Unveils New Restaurant Designs for Enhanced Guest Experience in COVID World

September 4, 2020 Burger King

Burger King® is unveiling new restaurant designs that will deliver flexibility, innovative features and convenient options for how BK® food can be ordered and delivered, to fulfill changing guests demands. Dedicated mobile order and curbside pick-up areas, drive-in and walk-up order areas, enhanced drive-thru experience, exterior dining spaces and sustainable design elements are featured throughout the new designs.