Upcycled Uglies Kettle Chips Brings More ‘Sweets’ Just in Time for the Holidays

Brand Builds on Success of Its Original Sweet Potato Chip with Introduction of Hot Honey and Spicy BBQ Flavors

WOMELSDORF, Pa. — Uglies® Kettle Chips, is taking something ugly and turning it into something sweet just in time for the upcoming holidays, with the launch of two new sweet potato chip flavors: Hot Honey and Spicy BBQ. The new flavors, available starting this month, build on the success of the brand’s original ‘Sweets’ sweet potato chips, introduced in 2022.

Uglies, a division of Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Inc., is on a mission to reduce waste, support farmers, and fight hunger by using imperfect potatoes, which would otherwise be food waste, to craft delicious kettle-cooked potato chips. Twenty-six percent of U.S. produce gets discarded for cosmetic reasons, and Uglies is part of the solution to reduce this waste. Uglies also gives back by donating a portion of profits to charity.

According to category research, sweet potatoes are not just a hit on Thanksgiving dinner tables: more than 50% of American consumers have tried snacks with sweet potatoes and liked it, and an additional 16% are interested in trying. In fact, sales of sweet potato chips are up 130% in the last four years.

Americans also have a growing love affair with hot honey, which has now become a mainstream flavor. More than a third of consumers have tried it and liked it, and another almost one-quarter are interested in giving it a try. “Swicy” – sweet and spicy – has been cited as one of the hottest trends in food right now.

“It’s an amazing thing to be able to turn something ugly into something so sweet, and bring people new varieties in delicious kettle chips, to meet their evolving tastes,” said Jim Biondolillo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The new flavors are currently making their debut at Giant Food Stores, and rolling out to additional retailers nationwide, and are available for purchase online at the brand’s website at www.ugliessnacks.com

Uglies Kettle Chips are the only kettle chips that are Upcycled Certified™ by the Upcycled Food Association. The brand recently celebrated a significant milestone, reaching 30 million pounds of “ugly potatoes” that have been rescued from food waste to make ‘Naturally Imperfect. Honestly Delicious.™’ kettle chips, since its inception in 2017.

About Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips, Inc. Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips, Inc., headquartered in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, has been dedicated to creating “Truly Enjoyable Snacks” since 1964. As a 60-year-old, family-owned-and-operated kettle chip manufacturer, Dieffenbach’s is most widely known for its delicious small-batch kettle cooked potato chips, which are sold under the Dieffenbach’s® and Uglies® brand names, as well as many private-label brands. The Dieffenbach’s brand is distributed regionally in central Pennsylvania, while the Uglies brand sells nationwide and utilizes upcycled potatoes to help farmers, reduce food waste, and give back a portion of profits to charity. Uglies are now available in 9 delicious flavors: Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Bar-B-Que, Cheddar & Sour Cream, Buffalo Ranch, and Jalapeno Kettle Chips; as well as three sweet potato flavors including Original Sweets, Hot Honey and Spicy BBQ Sweet Potato Chips.