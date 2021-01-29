Vermonters in Need Receive Cheese From The Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company

As a result of a generous donation from Rotary Clubs, Vermonters in need are getting cheddar cheese from the Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company.

The past president of the Brattleboro Rotary Club, Marty Cohn said he knew people needed help as the pandemic raged on. A fundraising effort was born, benefiting both dairy farmers, and those in need.

“We had a plight of dairy farmers and plight of food insecure people both of which were stuffing because of the pandemic,” Cohn said.

