Veroni Becomes the First Brand of Italian Charcuterie in the US

The Italian cured meat producer Veroni continues to grow in the US market – With a 23.7% increase in 2021 revenues, the company has been ranked among the top 20 players in the US luncheon meat segment, becoming the first brand for Italian charcuterie. The 2022 first-quarter performances show a further acceleration with a 30% rise in revenue compared to last year’s Q1 results.

While their charcuterie’s recipes and production processes rely on the Italian centuries-old tradition, the family-owned company is committed to innovation and is set to attend the upcoming US food events – the IDDBA, Atlanta, and the Summer Fancy Food Show, New York – to introduce the new antibiotic-free charcuterie line.

“The results we have achieved in the US market since we opened our slicing facility in Logan, NJ in 2016 have exceeded our expectations”, says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. “We have entered the market with a clear objective: offer American consumers the opportunity to enjoy the authentic taste of Italian charcuterie by importing our product directly from our facilities located in the Emilia-Romagna region. It may sound like a brave choice, but it proved to be the right one. US consumers are discovering the pleasure to eat Italian food and are more and more open to purchase products that stand out for quality, flavor, and taste. Through our charcuterie, we bring in the USA ‘a slice’ of genuine Italian gastronomic tradition”.

With a consolidated turnover of EUR 140 million (USD 150 million) and an established brand presence across European countries such as Italy, Germany, and France, Veroni aims to further expand the business in the US market. To increase brand awareness, the company has planned investments in marketing and communications. These include advertising campaigns on online food-centered magazines such as Taste of Home and Food & Wine, and on radio such as iHeart’s Z100, as well as sponsorships of sports events like the Miami Open.

“We want US consumers to have the opportunity to taste the difference of our products, and large events like tennis tournaments are the right place to meet and connect with our target”, says Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. “After our first experience as a sponsor at the Miami Open, we have already been working on the next events such as the Citi Open in Washington, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, which will take place over the second half of 2022”.

Veroni’s antibiotic-free charcuterie

In the meantime, the cured meat producer is set to introduce its brand-new antibiotic-free charcuterie line at the upcoming US food trade shows – the IDDBA (Atlanta, June 5th-7th) and the Summer Fancy Food Show (New York, June 12th-14th). The first references of the line are Prosciutto Italiano, Salame Milano, and Salame Calabrese, available in 3 oz and 4 oz single packs as well as a pairing in the Antipasto Italiano tray.

The meat used to produce this line comes from pigs raised by family-owned farms that promote good animal husbandry practices. According to the Veroni antibiotic-free program, no antibiotics nor hormones can be administered to pigs in any growing stages. Furthermore, their diet is exclusively plant-based. In order to offer even a healthier and more genuine product, the Prosciutto Italiano contains no artificial ingredients and is minimally processed, while the salami contains no nitrates except for those naturally occurring in celery juice powder and salt.

“We are committing to develop new products that meet new trends related to the environment and health”, explains Bigi. “Last year we launched our eco-friendly charcuterie line that comes in trays made with 75% less plastic than traditional Veroni trays and FSC-certified paper. The new antibiotic-free line is a further, crucial step in our strategy to offer more natural and sustainable products while ensuring the quality and taste of traditional Italian charcuterie.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of its headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi into the USA, which is sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.