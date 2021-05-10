2021-2022 Syngenta Flowers’ Annuals Catalog is Available Now

Syngenta Flowers is proud to present the brand new 2021-2022 Annuals Catalog for North America. Explore the catalog to see our latest and hottest new varieties and improvements to varieties you already know and love.

This year, we are introducing Spectra™, an interspecific New Guinea Impatiens series and the newest breeding from Syngenta Flowers. Spectra™ has abundant large flowers, excellent branching, and is versatile in either sun or shade. Its uniform mounded habit ensures high-quality retail plants in all pot sizes. Spectra™ is the perfect choice for growing beautiful hanging baskets. Available in 5 brilliant colors: Bright Red, Magenta, Orange, Pink, and White.

Also updated this year is the Annuals Grower Success Guide. Find A–Z growing guidelines in an easy-to-read, quick reference format. It has been updated for the 2021–2022 season and is now standalone for easy reference in the greenhouse or on-the-go!

