2024 Product Catalog from Ball FloraPlant Available Now

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – The latest edition of the Ball FloraPlant® Catalog is available now online as a digital resource and offered as a printed copy. This 170-page annual catalog showcases the full assortment of vegetative annuals from Ball FloraPlant, which can be ordered exclusively through Ball Seed®. Browse inside for dozens of new introductions and improvements, as well as culture guidelines and connections to Ball FloraPlant experts.

This year’s product innovations include New PassionFruit Lantana with a truly trailing habit and spectacular tropical colors. Three new varieties have been added to the SureShot™ Petunia series, ideal for patio pots and hanging baskets. Also new this year is FunFusions™. Find inspiration for creating even more combo solutions that will work well for your region and season.

The experts supporting Ball FloraPlant include dedicated territory managers and product management teams, plus the resourceful Ball Seed sales and technical crew. Look for their recommendations inside the 2024 Ball FloraPlant catalog, or reach out anytime with questions on the latest introductions.

In addition, the company’s website www.ballfloraplant.com enhances the printed catalog with additional plant culture downloads, as well as video learning opportunities through BFPtv.

Visit ballfloraplant.com/literature today to browse or download the 2024 Ball FloraPlant catalog. To place an order, commercial greenhouse customers can log on to Ball Seed WebTrack.