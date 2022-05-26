4 Top Wedding Color Trends for 2022

Each year, we love to showcase the hottest trends in wedding colors, so you can use them to create floral arrangements that will be in-demand. So, here are four of our favorite color trends for 2022 weddings:

1. MONOCHROMATIC

Monochromatic colors seem to be hotter than ever this year. Maybe it’s because you can play with so many tones and varieties of the same color, to add depth and elegance. And when it comes to monochromatic palettes, one of the most popular is the romantic blush rose.

Rio Varieties:

Roses: Quicksand, Marzipan, Rio Mother of Pearl, Bridal Akito, Faith & Menta

Spray Roses: Porcelina, White Majolika

Flowers: Cream Stock & Light Pink Stock

