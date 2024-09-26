5 Stunning Palettes for Autumn Brides and Grooms from Rio Roses

The 2024 fall wedding season is about beautiful, intense colors and unusual combinations. Nowadays, couples want unique and personalized floral designs for their big day, so knowing these trends is key to your success. Plus, using these color schemes helps you show off your creativity and skill. Here’s a closer look at the popular color palettes shaping fall weddings this year.

1. Muted Neutrals: Bohemian Elegance

Muted neutrals are the perfect choice for couples seeking a more laid-back, boho-chic aesthetic. This palette offers a sophisticated, timeless, elegant, and effortless look.

• Color combination: Shades of brown, tan, ivory, and blush

• Appeal: Creates a seamless, no-fuss autumnal color scheme

• Ideal for: Rustic or bohemian-themed weddings

• Rio variety ideas: Rio Iceberg Cloni Ranunculus, Hanoi Cloni Ranunculus, Sahara Roses, Quicksand Roses, White Majolika Spray Roses, Dark Bronze Anastasia Disbuds

