Albin Hagstrom & Son Officially Begins Christmas Production for 2024 Holiday Season

Starting in October through mid-December, Christmas products, including cut Southern evergreens and handmade wreaths, garlands and decor, are available from one of the nation’s top growers and shippers of cut foliage.

PIERSON, Fla. — Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. is excited to announce that production of Christmas products for the 2024 holiday season has officially begun.

Bringing a touch of Southern Christmas-inspired cheer to all each season, Albin Hagstrom & Son is set to produce hundreds of handcrafted wreaths, door swags and centerpieces, along with thousands of feet of hand-tied garlands and stems of cut evergreens, including Magnolia and eight varieties of evergreens in time for the holiday season.

The Christmas decoration market is expected to rise to a value of more than $5.33 billion in 2024, as the post-pandemic economy continues to strengthen and demand for holiday products steadily increases each year, according to leading firm Research and Markets.

“Our fall and winter seasons just keep getting bigger and bigger. With the ever increasing spend on Halloween and Thanksgiving, rolling right into more and more floral dollars being spent on Christmas, this holiday season has become huge,” says Erik Hagstrom, general manager at Albin Hagstrom & Son.

Again this season, Albin Hagstrom & Son invites florists, wholesalers, retailers and members of the public to celebrate the holidays with a touch of Southern Christmas with their lineup of holiday products, in addition to over 50 varieties of year-round greenery offerings.

Geared towards retailers and members of the public, Albin Hagstrom & Son’s online store offers a variety of wreath options, where customers can choose from yearly favorites or create their own in various sizes, and in individual or multi-pack options, that bring savings to the customer if looking to purchase and resell.

Garlands are offered online in 25 foot increments, with plain and mixed options available, along with beautiful door swags, table centerpieces and sets of candle rings, that are also available in individual and multi-pack options, that make great gifts or in-store offerings.

For florists and designers looking to add a touch of Southern Christmas to their designs, or planning to host wreath, craft or DIY design workshops this holiday season, bulk bunches of varieties of cedar, cypress and juniper, including Arborvitae, Blueberry, Carolina Sapphire, Gold Tip Cedar, Leyland Cypress and Magnolia are also available, online in cases of 10 and 15 bunches, and also at wholesale in larger quantities.

All wreaths, garlands, decorative products and orders of bulk and mixed greenery are made from fine, Southern evergreens that are grown local to the Pierson, Florida area. As always, all online orders from Albin Hagstrom & Son include free shipping, direct to your door or a gift recipient located anywhere in the U.S. with no minimum order required beyond one case for greenery, and one piece for wreaths, garlands and decorative products.

Wholesale pricing is also available to those who qualify, such as wholesalers and retailers looking to place large orders that are shipped via a refrigerated trucking line.

Since 1928, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. (albin-hagstrom.com) has been proud to grow and ship “The Best Cut Foliage Around” to customers around the globe, direct from the “Fern Capital of the World,” our hometown of Pierson, Florida.

Our operation offers nearly 50 varieties of cut foliage and floral greenery, such as Leatherleaf, Plumosus and Tree Fern, plus a line of hand-tied greenery garlands, available year-round, and a variety of fresh Christmas greenery products during the holiday season, serving floral operations and enthusiasts of all levels and sizes within the industry.