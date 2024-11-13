Martin de Ruiter and Thomas Bugel join MT Royal FloraHolland

Martin de Ruiter and Thomas Bugel will join the management team of Royal FloraHolland as of 1 January 2025. As Chief Buyer Partnership Development & International (BPD&I), Martin will focus on creating joint growth in close partnership with buyers on our platform. Thomas’ portfolio focuses on value creation for growers in his role as Chief Grower Value Management (GVM). These appointments fit seamlessly into the process of further aligning the services on the Royal FloraHolland platform, digital and logistics, with the needs of customers. From these customer-focused MT portfolios, the various needs can be translated into targeted services for growers and buyers.

Martin de Ruiter (1974) joined RFH in 2000 where he worked on the introduction of the Aalsmeer Shuttle and has since held many positions at the intersection of commercial and digital activities. He currently works as commercial manager of Floriday. In this role he is one of the driving forces behind the success and growth of Floriday. His work focuses on strengthening the supply chain and increasing (international) trade opportunities in collaboration with growers and buyers. Most recently with the signing of the Floriday Covenant with Trade.

Thomas Bugel (1986) has been working for Royal FloraHolland since 2018. He previously worked in logistics and IT, and in recent years he has worked from the commerce team as manager of the hub in Eelde. In this position, he is responsible for the entire hub. He is also a member of the Commerce MT and has worked on various integral strategic projects aimed at revenue growth and logistics efficiency. Thanks to Thomas, many strategic projects have been launched in Eelde to test the impact before being scaled up in the wider organisation.

Steven van Schilfgaarde: ‘With Martin and Thomas we are strengthening the MT from within and I am proud of that. Both are very familiar with the world of growers and buyers and know the organisation well. Their strength lies in their integral view, their knowledge of the industry, their contacts with growers and buyers and their hands-on mentality to get things done. They have proven to be true team players.

Buyer Partnership Development & International

Contact with buyers is an important foundation in the floriculture chain from grower to buyer. BPD&I focuses on establishing more strategic partnerships with buyers, both nationally and internationally. Royal FloraHolland’s position in the international floriculture sector is growing and, in partnership with exporters, it is looking to expand. From International, RFH focuses on both growers and buyers by developing services and offers relevant to international growers and buyers. The Floriday digital platform is of strategic importance here.

Grower Value Management

As members of the cooperative, the growers are at the heart of Royal FloraHolland and are also its customers. GVM focuses on the grower as a customer. The main objective is to increase the value of the RFH platform for growers by better meeting their specific needs with tailor-made services. Among other things, this will ensure that the grower’s assortment is even better matched to demand. To achieve this, GVM’s auctioneers, product management and account management work closely together.

Management Team

These appointments complete the management team of Royal FloraHolland. It consists of Steven van Schilfgaarde (CEO), David van Mechelen (CFO), Pieter Bootsma (CVO), Leendert-Jan Plaisier (Logistics), André van der Linden (Digital Platform & IT), Martin de Ruiter (BPD & International), Thomas Bugel (GVM) and Anita Bonder (Human Resources).

The position of Chief Grower Officer will be discontinued in the new structure. Claudia Hölzel will leave the organisation on 1 January 2025. Steven van Schilfgaarde: ‘Claudia has played an important role over the past few years in strengthening the relationship with growers, both as members and as customers. She and her team have also been committed to the certification scheme, with a particular focus on the position of small growers. She has done this with commitment and conviction and we are grateful for what she has achieved. I thank her for the great dedication and heart she has always shown for the sector. I wish her every success for the future.