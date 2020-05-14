American Rose Trials for Sustainability Winners from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce it recently won four awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability (A.R.T.S.) program. A.R.T.S. identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens.

The winners are as follows:

Cherry Frost™ is a hardy zone 4 climbing rose with beautiful clusters of smaller red blooms. It will repeat bloom throughout the season in abundance. It has superior disease resistance and performs well on its own roots.

Canyon Road™ is a red Floribunda with a unique and novel color. It blooms in late spring with a striking flush of brick red blooms. It shows good tolerance to disease and maintains a pleasing habit. Well suited for use in borders for a striking pop of color.

The Coral Knock Out® Rose is one of the newest color additions to The Knock Out® Family of Roses. It has a unique coral color that is even stronger in hot, humid climates. It blooms from spring through fall and maintains an upright to rounded habit.

The White Knock Out® Rose is an excellent shrub rose that stands out in the landscape due to the contrast between pure white blooms and very dark green foliage. It blooms from spring through fall, maintaining a compact habit.

To learn more about The American Rose Trials for Sustainability, visit www.americanrosetrialsforsustainability.org.

