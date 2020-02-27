Biotalys and Chrysal Announce to Evaluate Potential of Biofungicide in Ornamental Crops

Chrysal Floral February 27, 2020

Biotalys NV, a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrols, announces a collaboration with Chrysal to protect flowers against fungal diseases and preserve their beauty using its new generation biofungicide. Chrysal is a driving force in the flower industry and worldwide market leader in flower food to protect the beauty of flowers and to keep them looking fresh for longer. The study will be conducted at Chrysal in the Netherlands and will focus on post-harvest fungal protection for cut flowers.

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Chrysal, the world leader in flower foods, as we continue to develop our pipeline of safe and effective protein-based biocontrols to address the need for more sustainable agricultural practices. The goal of this collaboration is to evaluate the potential of our biofungicide to protect cut flowers against fungal diseases after harvest. If successful, it will provide proof of the unique potential and broad applicability of our biocontrols platform, including its use in flowers.” 

Peter Vriends, CEO of Chrysal added: “We are very excited about this collaboration with Biotalys as it fits our strategic goal to offer sustainable solutions globally. Novel technologies, such as developed by Biotalys, perfectly fit the need of our customers as well as the growing desire of consumers to enjoy flowers that are grown with respect for our planet. We look forward to working together and to developing novel high value solutions for our end users in the sector.”

About Biotalys
Biotalys is a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrol solutions, shaping the future of sustainable and safe food supply. Based on its ground-breaking technology platform, the Company has developed a broad pipeline of effective and safe products with novel modes of action, addressing key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. 

Biotalys’ unique protein-based biocontrols combine the high-performance characteristics of chemicals with the clean safety profile of biologicals, making them ideal crop protection agents for both pre- and post-harvest applications. The Company is on track to launch its first biofungicide in the US in 2022, followed by global market introductions.

Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €51 million to date from specialist international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on their website.

Related Articles

Floral

The Success of the Chrysal Compostable Sachet

January 30, 2020 Chrysal International

Last year Chrysal introduced an innovative compostable flower food sachet. The sachet is made of industrial compostable material which will result in a valuable reduction of plastic waste. Since the introduction the sachet has been a huge success with almost 1.5 million sachets sold so far, changing the flower industry for the better.

Floral

Keep Plants Well Hydrated and Increase Overall Sales in Store

February 12, 2020 Chrysal

Research, carried out by the Hochschule Geisenheim University (Germany) in collaboration with Chrysal, shows that the condition of plants in a store influences the buying intention and the potential amount of sales of other products. This makes keeping your plants well hydrated all the more important.

Floral

Imara Wins TASPO Product of the Year Award

October 28, 2019 Syngenta

Last Friday, Imara won the TASPO Award of the Year for Best Breeding Product. This is the second award for Imara after it was awarded for Best Ornamental Plant Introduction – Bedding by Horticulture Week Business Award in London in June this year. The gardener’s favorite is back – again!