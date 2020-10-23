Chrysal is Nominated for a Greenovation Award 2020

Naarden – Two Chrysal products have been nominated for a Greenovation Award 2020. The Greenovation Awards are given to a sustainably produced product or concept by Royal Flora Holland. This year our new Chrysal Paper and Recyclable sachets are nominated. Our Recyclable plastic flower food sachet is made from fully recyclable plastic and contributes to a circular economy. The Paper sachet is made of TFC pulp and has a water based coating. This means the sachet can be thrown away in the paper bin.

Every year the Greenovation Award is given to a sustainably produced product or concept by Royal Flora Holland. Last year our compostable sachet was nominated and this year we are delighted that two of our new sustainable flower food sachets have been. With our complete line of sustainable flower food packaging we contribute to a circular economy, in which we not only use less plastic, but the plastic we do use can either be re-used, recycled or composted. Our goal is to be the most sustainable partner in the flower industry, constantly working to reduce flower wastage, water use and packaging materials thus integrating sustainability into our strategy.

Our new Recyclable plastic flower food sachet is made from fully recyclable plastic and our Paper sachet of TFC pulp and has a water based coating. This means the sachet can be thrown away in the paper bin. Both sachets contain our well known Chrysal Universal flower food that keeps flowers beautiful up to 60% longer.

Chrysal, Nurturing Beauty

You can help us to win the Greenovation Award by voting on our products at https://tradefairaalsmeer.com/en/info/greenovation/. Voting ends on November 30th.

Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower food. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal has products to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 85 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to meet our customers’ needs – today ánd tomorrow. The result? Flowers and plants that last longer, happy customers and, in the end, a more beautiful world. Chrysal. Nurturing beauty.