Cultivating the Future: Danziger Unveils Tomorrow’s Genetics Today

2025 Launch highlights Danziger’s most adaptable, resilient and bloom-filled varieties yet.

Discover what’s new for 2025 as Danziger unveils the future of bedding plant genetics. The 2025 season is launching now, with virtual and in-person meetings. Danziger’s global team is ready help you learn more about the new varieties, series and programs created to help your business thrive. Contact us to schedule your personalized preview in an interactive online or in-person meeting.

“Our 2025 launch is all about the future of breeding,” said Ori Danziger, deputy CEO. “We’ve been working hard to create the varieties that meet grower’s future needs, developing our most adaptable varieties that can take on everything Mother Nature sends our way. These heat resistant, drought tolerant and easy-to-grow varieties offer enhanced resilience and unstoppable blooms in unique colors, habits and patterns.”

In 2025, the Danziger lineup brings several new series, and additions to existing series, expanding colors and adding value. Each focuses on solutions for growers to face the future of our landscape, including improved resilience, increased adaptability and unstoppable bloom power. Here is a sneak peek at the future of Danziger genetics.

Increasing Adaptability

Genetics of the future must have the capacity to adjust and thrive in different environmental conditions and have an increased ability to recover from stresses induced by extreme weather fluctuations. This adaptability, tailored to withstand and rebound from environmental adversities, ensures robust performance, contributing to the success of growers worldwide. The breakthrough new series, SOL LUNA PRIMEÔ Hybrid Impatiens is a prime example of adaptability. It revolutionizes the growing experience with a shorter cycle, blooming up to seven days earlier. SOL LUNA PRIME adapts to weather conditions and home gardener needs as well, with outstanding wilting recovery, and its ability to thrive in both sun and shade.

Relentlessly Resilient Varieties

“Resilient Born” varieties manifest their embedded ability to withstand various challenges such as disease, pests and adverse environmental conditions. These tough Danziger introductions tackle these challenges while continuing to grow, bloom and perform for growers, retailers and home gardeners. Next generation examples include STREAMÔ Lobularia with its ability to handle temperature stresses, performing well in hot or cold temperatures. New for 2025, STREAMÔ Raspberry Improved offers brighter color and a better branched habit.

MEGA PAZZAZÔ Portulaca can handle extreme heat and low water conditions without sacrificing bloom power.

The mega-sized flowers grace the garden with striking colors and semi trailing habit.

Three new hues join the series in 2025 including the vibrant MEGA PAZZAZÔ Fuchsia.

AMAZONASÔ Plum Cockatoo Petunia

AMAZONASÔ Plum Cockatoo petunia brings the beauty and resiliency of the rainforest to any garden.

This lush petunia provides tropical green and purple blooms that are stronger and have better resistance to rain.

Unstoppable Blooming Power

More blooms, more often. 2025 introductions and improvements offer consistent and abundant blooms with bold colors and creative patterns that attract the attention of home gardeners.

LIAÔ Sky Blue and LIAÔ Yellow Improved Calibrachoa are spectacular bloomers. This consistently high-performing calibrachoa series is showy at retail and continues to provide season-long beauty in hanging baskets and larger patio pots.

Superpower Combination of Adaptability, Resilience and Bloom Power

The VANESSAÔ Verbena Series checks all the boxes for growers and home gardeners with proven mildew resistance, excellent adaptability to environmental changes and long-lasting bloom power. Danziger breeders are continuously working on bringing novelties to this well-known series, expanding its color line. VANESSAÔ Bicolor Light Pink, new for 2025, is the perfect addition to any combination.

Even in this challenging time, Danziger is committed to our customers and to ensuring continuous supply. Danziger Kenya, Danziger Guatemala and the production farm in Turkey are working as usual to provide the highest standard of quality and customer service. The safety of the team in Israel and our customers is always our top priority. Travel to our annual November Fest event in Israel is not recommended at this time. We invite you to schedule In person and virtual meetings to discover Danziger’s 2025 assortment including research information, images and video from our trials in Israel.

70 years of cultivation taught us we can overcome any obstacle with your support. We are grateful for your partnership and are looking forward to seeing you in person at future global events.

