Discover the New Cut Flower and Gerbera Catalogues by HilverdaFlorist

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist launches two new catalogues: Cut Flowers for ‘25 – ‘26 and cut flower Gerbera for ‘25. The new catalogues present the commercial assortment for Alstroemeria, Carnation, Gerbera, Gypsophila, Helleborus, Limonium and Scabiosa.

Like every year, HilverdaFlorist updates the assortment with new, high-end genetics. The catalogues represent over 45 exciting introduction including two brand new Gerbera series: Gerbera Marimo and Gerbera Rebel®. Other novelties can be found in Alstroemeria, Limonium, Carnations and Scabiosa. Download your own catalogue copy or discover all introductions on the online overview.

See All Novelties in Bloom & Meet the HilverdaFlorist Team

The first occasion to see the newly launched varieties in bloom, will be week 45. During this week the HilverdaFlorist team is looking forward to meet you during the Royal FloraHolland Trade Fair Aalsmeer (November 5-7), IFTF Vijfhuizen (November 5-7) and the Open Greenhouse Days (November 4-8) at HilverdaFlorist in De Kwakel, The Netherlands.

Update on Catalogue Releases

Starting this year, the HilverdaFlorist Cut Flower catalogue will be published every other year. This development aligns with HilverdaFlorist’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The HilverdaFlorist team is always available to assist with any questions or provide additional information. In between the launch of the new Cut Flower catalogue in 2026, HilverdaFlorist will inform those interested of the novelties and changes in the assortment through an intermediate issue in 2025. For Gerbera, HilverdaFlorist will continue publishing the yearly catalogue.

HilverdaFlorist focuses on breeding, propagation and the cultivation of young plants for a wide range of cut flowers, potted and garden plants. With a trusted, global network of subsidiaries, distribution partners and production locations, HilverdaFlorist offers local support and high-quality young plant material, suitable for every climate and ever-changing growing conditions.