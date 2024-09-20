Dümmen Orange Completes a Successful Summer Trial Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange successfully participated in numerous industry trials in North America over the past summer. Trial locations included but were not limited to Colorado State University (week 32), Welby Gardens (week 32), Mast Young Plants (week 31), Plantpeddler (week 31), Raker-Roberta’s (week 31), Penn State University (week 30), Smith Gardens (week 30), Sawaya Gardens (week 29), George Sant and Sons Greenhouses (week 26), Metrolina Greenhouses (week 24), University of Georgia (week 24) and Young’s Plant Farm (week 24) among others.

Annual varieties on display during the summer trials included highlights like Begonia I’Conia® First Kiss Del Sol, Confetti Garden® Trio Mix Blueberry Parfait, Geranium Big EEZE Pink Batik, Lantana Heartland White 2025, Scaevola Scala Capello Series and Verbena Empress® Sun Kiss Series.

Begonia I’Conia® First Kiss Del Sol was voted number two favorite variety at Plantpeddler Variety Day 2024. It was also voted in the top three the past two years including earning top honors in 2023. As a top performer, it is loaded with flower power and a unique coloration with sunny, citrusy yellow blooms backed with glowing, bright orange sepals. These mid-vigor plants are perfectly suited to solo containers or hanging baskets, but also work extremely well in combination with other plants.

Confetti Garden® Trio Mix Blueberry Parfait, voted a visitors’ favorite mix at CAST 2024, it is also one of the Top Picks for 2025. This multi-species mix with light blue tones is as yummy as its namesake morning delight. It is well-balanced with timed blooms for spring through early summer.

Geranium Big EEZE Pink Batik is one of Dümmen Orange’s Top Picks for 2025. The striking dark pink mosaic pattern will mesmerize anyone on its super-sized blooms which cover a neatly rounded habit. Also, a great garden performer, it has both heat and humidity tolerance and is a 2024 All-American Selection Winner. One look lets you know that it is fabulous.

Lantana Heartland White 2025 was a UGA Top 5 Industry Open House Winner from the Flower Trials at the University of Georgia. Heat loving and well-branched, it has large umbels on top of dark, glossy foliage. It is pollinator-friendly and great for landscape as well as mixed containers.

Scaevola Scala Capello Series, a new addition to the Scala series, is heat and drought tolerant. Its fan-shaped flowers cover the whole plant. Recognized for good branching with a medium bushy upright habit, it is well matched across the series.

Verbena Empress® Sun Kiss Series is a new sub-series of verbena for 2025 from the Empress® Sun series. The compact-medium vigor with mounding habit makes it the ideal choice for premium pots and smaller mixed combinations. With heat and humidity tolerance, its garden performance is second-to-none from spring to summer. Flowers appear on all sides of the plant which provide an umbrella of color and superior uniformity across all colors in the series.

Perennial varieties, which were on display during the summer trials, featured highlights such as Buddleja Little Rockstars, Perovskia Zasha, Perovskia Jelena, Phlox Early® Blush and Lavender Pop and Delosperma Solstice Series.

Buddleja Little Rockstars is the new Buddleja series from Dümmen Orange. Little Rockstars will awe consumers with its cone-shaped inflorescences. That attribute will convince anyone to grow them. With five vibrant colors, there is a complete assortment to choose from.

Perovskia Zasha has gray-green foliage and attractive blue flower spikes. This Russian sage is the star of the late summer with its unique foliage and upright-spreading habit which make it an excellent landscape plant.

Perovskia Jelena also has gray-green foliage and attractive blue flower spikes. Flowering from the plant’s base, it creates a fuller, more attractive plant for the consumer.

The two new Phlox Early® Blush Pop and Lavender Pop are part of our earliest flowering paniculata on the market. It has an excellent branching habit with small leaves and flowers blooming all season long.

Delosperma Solstice Series is new for 2025. Solstice gives you distinctly larger flowers and habit, and it has been selected to open by 10:00 a.m. It fits easily into medium pot production and fills 10-inch hanging baskets. There are six colors in the series.

