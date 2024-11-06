Express Seed Company Releases InFlora Cut Flowers Catalog

Oberlin, Ohio — Express Seed Company releases its first cut flower catalog. Available in printed and digital form. Customers can request catalogs through their sales representative, filling out this form https://forms.office.com/r/VB0g839ACB or by emailing inflora@expressseed.com.

InFlora Cut Flowers launched in 2022, representing the best varieties for North American cut flower growers from leading breeders around the globe. “Our main goal is to help our customers to find the best varieties for their farm, simplified supply chain solution, and be there to assist in growing recommendations when needed from our technical team.”, says Express Seed Company’s Director of Business Development & Seed Operations, Scott Rusch. “This year, we are promoting our breeding

& supply partners, including Sakata, PanAmerican Seed, Syngenta Flowers, Danziger, Evanthia,

Headstart, Raker-Robertas, UNEX, and Kapiteyn Callas.”

We’d like to call special attention to varieties that are completely new and offering advantages for growers. AazurTM Ranunculus is a new F1 hybrid cut flower ranunculus giving growers the same performance but an easier and more economical input form than corms. Prairie PearlsTM Brings a drastically improved habit, 6-8 harvestable stems per plant, and new, unique colors. ToulonTM Snapdragons is a new group 4 summer flowering series that gives growers thicker stems even when long days and warmer temperatures. We also have been impressed with Celosia SundayTM Bright Orange, Lisianthus Rosita® 3 Champagne, Dahlia Karma Caroline, and Scabiosa Focal ScoopTM

Berrybliss.

The catalog is the most comprehensive listing in the industry. Featuring all the proven varieties that growers rely on as well as many new varieties available in many forms including: seeds, cuttings, plugs & liners, tissue culture, bulb/tuber, and bareroot. Take a look inside and find your next new, favorite variety.

InFlora Cut Flowers represents a dedicated team of breeding, technical support, and industry experts that connects cut flower growers to the optimal varieties, product forms, supply chain, and growing recommendations.

For questions or more information, please contact Express Seed Company at escmarketing@expressseed.com.

InFlora website https://www.infloracutflowers.com/

View Digital Catalog: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/620725498/

About Express Seed Company

Express Seed Company has grown into one of the largest horticultural distributors serving the United States and Canada since 1982 by connecting growers to best‐in‐class varieties through an extensive network of breeding and production partners. The sales, product, and technical teams share expertise from their backgrounds in growing, breeding, or producing inputs for Annuals, Perennials, Tropicals, Cut Flowers, Indoor Floral, and Foliage plants. Express Seed Company supplies all the services, logistics support, and inputs that growers need: Seed, Cuttings, Plugs & Liners, Bulbs & Bareroot, and Tissue Culture. All day, every day, we work to deliver value to our growers. For more information, visit www.expressseed.com.