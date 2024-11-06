Plant By Number Launches Winter Workshop Materials for Garden Centers

In Debut Partnership with Southern Living® Plant Collection

New Garden Design Placemats inspire, educate, and boost plant sales

Plant By Number Design, a leader in DIY garden design innovation, is thrilled to announce its latest educational tool, Garden Design Placemats. These new placemats make garden design fun, easy, and achievable. They assist garden centers in expanding winter workshop offerings and increasing spring sales by making the garden design process fun and approachable.

Using the paint-by-number concept, customers “paint” a garden of their dreams onto their placemat. Using pre-populated designs, and a “palette” of plants, the workshop guides gardeners through design principles such as color, bloom time, height, and function.

Collaboration With Plant Development Services

Plant By Number has partnered with Plant Development Services, Inc., to feature premium varieties from Southern Living® Plant Collection, as well as Encore® Azalea, Better Boxwood® and Butterfly Candy™ Buddleia, on the Garden Maps. This exciting collaboration will further improve the customer experience by offering top-quality, regionally appropriate plants known for their beauty, hardiness, and appeal. Together, this partnership will support gardeners in enjoying the design process and achieving gardening success, encouraging them to return to the garden center as repeat customers.

“We love how these Garden Maps are a mini design school for our customers,” says Corrina Murray, Director of Marketing for Plant Development Service, Inc. “Gardeners dream now in the fall and winter, then return in spring to pick up everything needed to effortlessly plant their garden, from the right plants to the precise placement.”

“Our goal is to help garden centers educate their customers through workshops and easy-to-understand design,” says Alexander Betz, founder and CEO of Plant By Number Design. “The Garden Design Placemats enhance the whole experience and demonstrate that creating a beautiful garden is both attainable and enjoyable.”

Springtime Plant Pickup and Easy Planting: Two Opportunities to Connect with Class Attendees

In spring, the garden maps will ship separately to the store, ensuring the workshop attendees return to purchase all their necessary plants. With their Garden Design Placemats in hand, customers can pick up the plants and ready-to-use Garden Map that matches their personalized designs. The Garden Map provides a clear, step-by-step guide for planting, ensuring that customers can achieve the stunning garden they envisioned with ease.

This seamless transition from winter workshop to spring planting ensures gardeners feel supported from design to execution. By offering both the education and tools needed, garden centers build lasting relationships with their customers, increasing loyalty and plant sales year after year.

Benefits of the Garden Design Placemats

Plant By Number offers garden centers a customer-facing website on PBNDesign.com, drip email templates, shopping guides, and registration QR codes to enhance customer engagement and staff knowledge. Customizable Plant Menus: With a minimum order of five packs, plants can be customized to suit Zones and garden center assortment. Customers have a solid foundation to personalize the design to suit their specific conditions and aesthetics. Plants can be customized to suit Zones and garden center assortment.

The placemats will be available for pre-order in November, and delivery will start in mid-December, allowing garden centers to leverage customer engagement with sales as the gardening season returns in the spring. Allow for a three-week lead time.

“The user-friendly garden maps bundled with expert-selected plants support garden centers to elevate their product range and deliver exceptional value to their customers,” says Betz. “Our goal is to help the garden center be more successful in sales and education.”

Plant by Number benefits customers and garden centers by making garden design and installation straightforward and enjoyable. The Garden Design Placemats simplify the gardening process, driving plant sales, enhancing customer satisfaction, and fostering business growth. Available now on www.pbndesign.com/wholesale. To learn more, email info@pbndesign.com.

Plant By Number transforms garden design and installation into an accessible and enjoyable experience for gardeners and landscape designers. Their patented Garden Maps feature professional designs printed to scale on weed-blocking fabric, providing an innovative solution that allows gardeners to create stunning gardens quickly and efficiently. Plant By Number is based in Chester, New Jersey. Visit www.pbndesign.com for more information.

Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by Greg Smith of the third-generation, family-owned Flowerwood Nursery, Inc. Plant Development Services owns and/or licenses more than 300 patented plant properties and boasts these top-ranking plant brands: Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, the Sunset® Plant Collection, Better Boxwood®, and Butterfly Candy™Buddleia. To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit plantdevelopment.com.