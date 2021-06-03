FlowerTrials Launches ‘Studio FlowerTrials’

Meeting its commitment to the members and industry, FlowerTrials® proudly launches the digital alternative ‘Studio FlowerTrials®’. Studio FlowerTrials® will broadcast online on three days in week 24, bringing the latest top novelties in pot and bedding plant breeding to growers, wholesalers, retailers and all interested parties within the worldwide ornamental industry.

Livestream

Studio FlowerTrials® will be broadcasting live on Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th June from 15:30 hours to 17:00 hours CEST with interviews, films and live plant presentations. Dutch TV presenter Marit van Bohemen has been contracted to host the show and in addition to our members, she will also be joined by a number of guests for discussions on current trends and industry topics.

Gill Corless, Marketing Manager Sakata Ornamentals Europe and Chairman of the FlowerTrials® : “As the physical displays can still not take place under the flag of FlowerTrials this year, the organisation offers its members a joint digital alternative to present the latest pot and bedding plant breeding to the international ornamental industry. Participating companies will show their new varieties in three different ways: live in the studio during an interview with Marit, live from their own greenhouses or via a product video especially edited for the occasion.”



Detailed programme

The main part of the programme will be the presentation of new pot and bedding plants. In addition, industry experts have been invited to share their insights on actual trends and relevant topics.

Sally van der Horst, Fleuroselect Secretary-General: “We are currently in the last stages of finalising the programme. A detailed timetable will be communicated and published on the FlowerTrials® website prior to the event. Just like the physical FlowerTrials®, we will show a real variation in different crops and presentations which will certainly make for interesting viewing.”



Registration

Signing up for Studio FlowerTrials® can be done via the FlowerTrials® website. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing the necessary details to access the livestream.