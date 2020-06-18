HilverdaFlorist Introduces Intens Inticancha

New Introductions Patio Alstroemeria Inticancha Series

Today it is time for our Intense Inticancha! We have not one, not two, but three introductions in the Patio Alstroemeria Inticancha Series.

Inticancha Series

Inticancha is a series of strong patio Alstroemeria that is easy to maintain and will flower continously from Spring until Autumn. The Inticancha Series is a compact patio series with great ornamental value.

Large flowers in intense colours

Compact plants with many flowers

Loved by friendly pollinators

Inticancha Sun Series

The Inticancha – Sun Series are varieties that love the sun and heat more than any other Alstroemeria. The Sun Series is perfect for outside cultivation and has less flower combustion in the sun. Besides these strong characteristics these Inticancha varieties are just as easy to maintain and will flower continously from Spring until Autumn.