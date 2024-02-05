Recap: HilverdaFlorist at IPM Essen 2024

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – HilverdaFlorist is looking back on a successful week at the IPM Essen 2024. At this event, HilverdaFlorist presented a diverse and vibrant range of both the Pot, Patio & Garden and Cut Flower assortment. Also, the recently presented tagline “Create. Share. Flourish.” blasted on the walls, as a basis for inspiring conversations.

New Pot, Patio & Garden varieties

HilverdaFlorist’s booth stood out as a visual spectacle, in line with the previously developed design late last year during the Trade Fair Aalsmeer and IFTF in Vijfhuizen. Once again, visitors could lose themselves in the dark pink themed stand full of surprising products. Part of this consisted of the Garvinea® Garden Gerberas: long-lasting outdoor Gerberas perfect for borders and landscaping. New and promising variety Garvinea® Sweet Blaze was present and gained attention with its eye-catching colour contrast.

Other highlights were 2024 introductions Alstroemeria Intichancha® Hula, Helleborus JWLS® Diamonfire and Salvia Salgoon® Strawberry Lake.

