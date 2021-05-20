HilverdaFlorist Unveils New Catalogue, New Varieties and New Events

We’re proud to present our new Pot, Patio & Garden Catalogue for season 2022. Our assortment consists of a wide variety in crops and popular brands suitable for the pot, patio and garden segments. As you can expect from us our introductions are cutting-edge genetics and premium varieties for the grower, wholesale, retail and consumer.

This year we have introductions in most of our popular brands for which we are the exclusive supplier; Alstroemeria Inticancha and Valley Series, Patio Gerbera and Garvinea, Dianthus Sunflor and Beauties, Salvia Salgoon, Echinacea MOOODZ, Helleborus Glamour and Gerbera Flori Line. Turn to page 6 for an overview of the introductions for 2022 or visit our website.

Be inspired by this catalogue and get excited for the coming season. If you would like to receive a hard copy send an email to info@hilverdaflorist.com

See our introductions in action during the California Summer Trials and Connect & Create

Connect & Create

June 9th – June 18th

@Mijnsherenweg 15, De Kwakel



From June 9th till June 18th we’ll show you our new creations online and offline. You’re welcome to visit us or book your personalised digital tour.



Register your visit

California Summer Trials

June 23rd – June 27th

@American Takii, Salinas



We’re looking foward to meeting you and surprising you with our newest varieties and proven performers. Don’t miss out and visit us at American Takii in Salinas.



Register your visit