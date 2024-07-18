Hoffman Nursery Inc. Announces New Perennial Line and Green Infrastructure Collection

Recognizing the growing demand for native perennials, especially in green infrastructure measures, Hoffman Nursery is pleased to announce the Green Infrastructure Collection. This collection includes their existing Grass Solutions line and the new Perennial Solutions line, which features 18 flowering perennials. The thoughtfully curated plant selections in the Green Infrastructure Collection are designed to improve water quality, reduce water quantity, and provide significant ecosystem services, aesthetic value, and human health and well-being benefits.

“With the increased number of initiatives for nature-based solutions using native plants, it is a natural progression and supports our core purpose to establish the Green Infrastructure Collection and Perennial Solutions line to complement our existing Grass Solutions line,” says David Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer at Hoffman Nursery, Inc. “The Green Infrastructure Collection streamlines the process for customers to source and cultivate these plants for their green infrastructure programs or projects, since many of the plants in the collection are approved for use in municipal and state stormwater design manuals. Additionally, our sales team members who are SCM (stormwater control measures) Inspection and Maintenance certified are another dimension of the Green Infrastructure Collection our customers can use to make sound plant choices for green infrastructure measures.”

The Perennial Solutions line will be live on Hoffman Nursery’s availability starting July 15, 2024. Website plant profiles (at hoffmannursery.com) are to follow after Cultivate. Our new Perennial Solutions Catalog is also available on our website at hoffmannursery.com/view-catalog.

Perennial Solutions Plant List:

• Amsonia tabernaemontana (Eastern Bluestar)

• Conoclinium coelestinum (Blue Mistflower)

• Coreopsis lanceolata (Lanceleaf Tickseed)

• Echinacea purpurea (Purple Coneflower)

• Eupatorium perfoliatum (Boneset)

• Eutrochium fistulosum (Joe-Pye Weed)

• Helianthus angustifolius (Swamp Sunflower)

• Hibiscus coccineus (Scarlet Rose mallow)

• Hibiscus moscheutos (Common Rose mallow)

• Iris virginica (Southern Blue Flag)

• Liatris spicata (Blazing Star)

• Monarda fistulosa (Wild Bergamot)

• Pontederia cordata (Pickerelweed)

• Saururus cernuus (Lizard’s Tail)

• Solidago rugosa (Wrinkleleaf Goldenrod)

• Symphyotrichum oblongifolium (Aromatic Aster)

• Verbena hastata (Blue Vervain)

• Vernonia noveboracensis (Ironweed)

About Hoffman Nursery, Inc.

Founded in Rougemont, North Carolina in 1986, Hoffman Nursery specializes in ornamental and native grass liners for the wholesale trade. With a core purpose of promoting better living through plants, they grow over 150 species and cultivars of grasses, sedges, grasslike plants, and flowering native perennials and ship to wholesale customers across North America. Since its founding, the nursery has expanded to include a state-of-the-art greenhouse, production, and propagation facilities and over 60 cold frames and hot houses.