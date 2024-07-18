HilverdaFlorist and Aris-Green Leaf Plants Strengthen Cooperation for Potted Dianthus in North America

DE KWAKEL, THE NETHERLANDS – In March of this year, HilverdaFlorist announced that they will renew and strengthen their cooperation with Aris-Green Leaf Plants for the exclusive production and distribution of all potted Dianthus (both URC and RC) in North America, starting February 1, 2025.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for HilverdaFlorist as it transitions the production and sales of its renowned potted Dianthus series to Aris-Green Leaf Plants. Known for their reliability and high-quality production, Aris-Green Leaf Plants has been a trusted partner for the Dianthus Flow® series and will now extend their expertise to the entire potted Dianthus range.

Aris-Green Leaf Plants, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will offer both unrooted and rooted liners of the following four series through all the North American broker networks from their Pennsylvania facility. Availability can now be requested at Aris-Green Leaf Plants.

Sunflor® offers an extensive range of early, mid and late season flowering varieties. The collection features compact varieties in many showy colors, various flower shapes and plant types. Its outstanding cold tolerance enables cool production temperatures. Sunflor® has a short cultivation time and a tight bloom window, for easy planning and bench-run production.

Beauties® is the top-selling Dianthus series in the USA, including the beloved Kahori, with superior performance from north to south. These tough perennials are easy to grow under low temperatures, indoors or even outdoors. The Beauties® varieties are quick to finish and programmable for year-round sales.

Odessa® offers taller Dianthus varieties, which are rich flowering and produce many promising buds. You can easily grow the series year round in larger pots. This hardy perennial Dianthus thrives in the garden and has a well-branching growing habit.

Flow® represents a league of its own. With premium, large double flowers and fashionable colors Flow® attracts immediate attention in every shop display. The series consists of easy-to-grow, uniform varieties that are great for production under higher temperatures. Where some Dianthus varieties may take a short break from blooming when temperatures heat up, Flow® can easily handle summer conditions.

HilverdaFlorist is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued availability of the popular potted Dianthus series until the new agreement takes effect. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability and quality of these beloved plants for customers across North America. You can order the complete potted Dianthus assortment through your preferred broker.