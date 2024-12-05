Horticulture Club Spends Months Preparing to Bring Holiday Cheer

After months of care, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Horticulture Club is ready to deliver holiday spirit through its annual poinsettia fundraiser.

The Dec. 5 event includes 1,020 poinsettia plants of varied colors and sizes, all grown by some 30 students in the club.

“Poinsettias are there to bring up the mood,” said William Anderson, club president and a senior plant and landscape systems major from Gothenburg. “They create that feeling of a time to be with friends and family and celebrate good times.”

