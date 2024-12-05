Horticulture Club Spends Months Preparing to Bring Holiday Cheer

Kristina Jackson | University of Nebraska–Lincoln Floral December 5, 2024

Haley Klement, sophomore, waters a row of Whitestar poinsettias inside Teaching Greenhouse West on East Campus ahead of the Horticulture Club’s sale on Dec. 5. (Photo Credit: Jordan Opp)

After months of care, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Horticulture Club is ready to deliver holiday spirit through its annual poinsettia fundraiser.

The Dec. 5 event includes 1,020 poinsettia plants of varied colors and sizes, all grown by some 30 students in the club.

“Poinsettias are there to bring up the mood,” said William Anderson, club president and a senior plant and landscape systems major from Gothenburg. “They create that feeling of a time to be with friends and family and celebrate good times.”

