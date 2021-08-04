‘House of Bouvardia’: New Inspiration Website

House of Bouvardia: The new, collective website that surprises, inspires and informs

Bouvardia: the unique, exclusive cut flower with international allure. Unique due to the shape and size of its flower cluster with its countless flower buds, and exclusive due to the overall look of its flowers against its deep green leaves. The closed flower buds look like little gifts just waiting to be opened, and once in the vase, their ‘wrappings’ gradually unfurl to reveal a sparkling, eye-catching profusion of flowers. With year-round availability in many different colours, a world of opportunities for using Bouvardia opens up. It brings volume and is easy to combine with other flowers but it also looks great on its own. Bouvardia is versatile, its star-shaped flowers twinkle constantly and it goes on surprising day after day.

With House of Bouvardia, Bouvardia growers jointly showcase the beauty, versatility and radiant colours of their fantastic product. House of Bouvardia is an online platform that provides detailed information on the available range, care tips and a regularly updated collection of inspiring images that can be downloaded copyright-free. To find out more, visit www.houseofbouvardia.com

