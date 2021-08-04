IDDBA Announces Inaugural Class of Certified Salumieres

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is pleased to announce that 14 individuals have successfully passed the inaugural Charcuterie Professional Certification: Salumiere exam, the association’s newest certification program geared toward establishing subject matter expertise in the sale and handling of charcuterie products in the retail food setting.

Representing the Spring 2021 class of certified salumieres are:

Nathan Aldridge, manager of education, Gourmet Foods International

Rashema Ali, specialty cheese/ deli merchandiser, Gelson’s Markets

Diane Corrente-French, merchandiser, Hormel Deli Solutions

Amy Forbis, prepared foods specialist, Hormel Foods

Matthew Hall, sales representative, Hormel Foods

Jeff Kampa, cheese specialist, Dietz & Watson

Jody Mason, corporate training manager, Dietz & Watson

Valentin Nayfeld, merchandiser, Hormel Foods

Tonya Oakes, deli analyst, Hannaford

Lorenza Pasetti, president/CEO, Volpi Foods

Tony Sanguinetti, category specialist, Tony’s Fine Foods

Kelsey Steffel, brand marketing associate, Volpi Foods

Jean Stevens, national sales manager, Volpi Foods

Katherine Wilkey, merchandiser, Hormel Foods Deli Solutions- Columbus Craft Meats

The graduates completed the exam in May.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the inaugural class of salumieres, whose knowledge of this important subject will enable them to continue to contribute to the success and growth of their company’s charcuterie programs,” said Angela Bozo, director of education, IDDBA. “They’re bringing back to their respective companies the expertise that helps position the in-store deli as a shopper destination for meal and entertaining options.”

The anticipated date for the next exam is June 4, 2022. To learn more about the IDDBA Charcuterie Professional Certification and to sign up for the next exam, click here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and trends/market data. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.