IDDBA Announces Inaugural Class of Certified Salumieres

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is pleased to announce that 14 individuals have successfully passed the inaugural Charcuterie Professional Certification: Salumiere exam, the association’s newest certification program geared toward establishing subject matter expertise in the sale and handling of charcuterie products in the retail food setting.
Representing the Spring 2021 class of certified salumieres are:
- Nathan Aldridge, manager of education, Gourmet Foods International
- Rashema Ali, specialty cheese/ deli merchandiser, Gelson’s Markets
- Diane Corrente-French, merchandiser, Hormel Deli Solutions
- Amy Forbis, prepared foods specialist, Hormel Foods
- Matthew Hall, sales representative, Hormel Foods
- Jeff Kampa, cheese specialist, Dietz & Watson
- Jody Mason, corporate training manager, Dietz & Watson
- Valentin Nayfeld, merchandiser, Hormel Foods
- Tonya Oakes, deli analyst, Hannaford
- Lorenza Pasetti, president/CEO, Volpi Foods
- Tony Sanguinetti, category specialist, Tony’s Fine Foods
- Kelsey Steffel, brand marketing associate, Volpi Foods
- Jean Stevens, national sales manager, Volpi Foods
- Katherine Wilkey, merchandiser, Hormel Foods Deli Solutions- Columbus Craft Meats
The graduates completed the exam in May.
“My heartfelt congratulations to the inaugural class of salumieres, whose knowledge of this important subject will enable them to continue to contribute to the success and growth of their company’s charcuterie programs,” said Angela Bozo, director of education, IDDBA. “They’re bringing back to their respective companies the expertise that helps position the in-store deli as a shopper destination for meal and entertaining options.”
The anticipated date for the next exam is June 4, 2022. To learn more about the IDDBA Charcuterie Professional Certification and to sign up for the next exam, click here.
About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and trends/market data. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.