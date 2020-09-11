Louisiana Nurseries Face Challenges Following Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana nurseries are facing several challenges following Hurricane Laura, including damaged structures, lost production time and power outages.

The storm’s effects are especially noticeable at the numerous nurseries in and around the Forest Hill and Glenmora communities in rural southwestern Rapides Parish.

“It was a very hard hit for our industry, as it went through the heart of Louisiana’s nursery industry,” said Jeb Fields, LSU AgCenter commercial horticulture specialist.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LSU AgCenter