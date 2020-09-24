Main Wholesale Florist: 2020 Pantone Classic Blue

Main Wholesale Florist Floral September 24, 2020

Have you heard? Pantone has released it’s 2020 color of the year and it is… (drumroll) Classic Blue! Each year the professionals over at Pantone choose a color they think will trend this year in fashion, events, and lifestyle. Inevitably, it becomes a staple color for wedding season and we find a lot of trends are started using the Pantone color of the year.

Delphinium

There are so many different ways to incorporate blue into flowers. Here at Main we offer a wide variety of blue flowers as well as some sprayed blue flowers as well. As far as natural flowers, a staple and favorite among all types of occasions is delphinium. Weather it’s hybrid or 100, delphinium offers brilliant shades of blue from baby blue to electric. It’s soft and delicate blooms are a beautiful addition to any style of flowers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Main Wholesale Florist

Related Articles

Floral

Pantone Reveals Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue

December 18, 2019 Pantone

﻿Pantone, provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions, today announced PANTONE 19-4052, Classic Blue, as the Pantone® Color of the Year for 2020; a timeless and enduring hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.

Floral

For the Love of Tulips: A History

September 18, 2020 Main Wholesale Florist

For as long as there have been flowers, people have loved tulips! They are the perfect flower for any occasion or time of year. With a variety of colors and texture, it is no surprise these wholesale flowers are highly sought after. Where did this admiration come from and why can’t we get enough of this lovely bloom?

Floral

Rio Roses Celebrates Pantone Color of the Year 2020: Classic Blue

December 18, 2019 Rio Roses

As we enter a new year, it’s a perfect time to reflect on how far we have come and where we are headed. Classic Blue is the ideal color for this, and will be seen everywhere in 2020. Take advantage of this in your floral business: Create arrangements with blue hues and feature them on your website and in social media.