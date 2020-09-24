Main Wholesale Florist: 2020 Pantone Classic Blue

Have you heard? Pantone has released it’s 2020 color of the year and it is… (drumroll) Classic Blue! Each year the professionals over at Pantone choose a color they think will trend this year in fashion, events, and lifestyle. Inevitably, it becomes a staple color for wedding season and we find a lot of trends are started using the Pantone color of the year.

Delphinium

There are so many different ways to incorporate blue into flowers. Here at Main we offer a wide variety of blue flowers as well as some sprayed blue flowers as well. As far as natural flowers, a staple and favorite among all types of occasions is delphinium. Weather it’s hybrid or 100, delphinium offers brilliant shades of blue from baby blue to electric. It’s soft and delicate blooms are a beautiful addition to any style of flowers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Main Wholesale Florist