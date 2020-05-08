Moms Deserve More Than Just a Day – Give Her a Mother’s May!

Celebrate Mother’s May – yes you read that correctly – we are suggesting that you celebrate the moms in your life for more than just a day. Instead make sure she has American Grown flowers and greens throughout the month of May.

Now more than ever mothers and caretakers need flowers! They are not only taking care of our little ones but now they are also teachers, employees, housekeepers, chefs and more – all at once.

It’s not easy being mom so let’s give her a boost! Several recent research studies have uncovered that flowers not only look pretty but they have a positive impact on our mood and provide connection between the giver and the receiver.

