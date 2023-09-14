New Cut Flower & Gerbera Varieties

HilverdaFlorist Floral September 14, 2023

Be the first to browse through our new catalogues! 

HilverdaFlorist is proud to share two exciting new catalogues for the year 2024 with you. These editions present the commercial Gerbera and Cut Flowers assortments. The catalogues collectively introduce over 40 new varieties, representing the forefront of product development and innovation.

Both catalogues feature a vibrant spectrum of new colours, enhanced key attributes, unexpected versatility, and in-depth insights provided by HilverdaFlorist’s assortment managers, managing directors of subsidiaries and others.

From November 7 to 9, HilverdaFlorist will also unveil its latest innovations at the RoyalFloraHolland Trade Fair in Aalsmeer. Furthermore, HilverdaFlorist’s subsidiary company, Murara Plants in Kenya, will participate in the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Vijfhuizen from November 8 to 10.

In the same week, HilverdaFlorist invites visitors to the open days in the show greenhouses at Dwarsweg 15 in De Kwakel.

