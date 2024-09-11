New Study Provides Insights from Retail Floral Shops and Owners

The results from a new research study, “​​Perceptions of Environmentalism and the Use of Sustainable Floral Design Practices within the Floral Industry,” are now released for floral businesses to utilize as they explore sustainable practices. The study was facilitated by Floral Marketing Fund (FMF), in partnership with researchers at Mississippi State University (MSU) and Texas State University (TSU).



The FMF study is in cooperation with the American Floral Endowment (AFE) and co-sponsored by leading floral industry companies, BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider, and Syndicate Sales, a floral hardgoods supplier.



This new study explores the scope of sustainable practices currently being incorporated into retail floral businesses, gains an understanding of perceived barriers, and finds opportunities for improved resources and education to fill any existing gaps. Over 450 floral industry professionals were surveyed. Of these respondents, the majority were from traditional stand-alone retail floral shops (63.4%) and current owners (65.8%).

The sustainable practices explored in the study include buying fair-trade local and organically grown flowers; recycling flower waste and cardboard; using energy-efficient light bulbs, floral coolers, and/or electric vehicles; and reducing the use of plastic sleeves and floral foam. 71.3% of respondents noted that they implement at least one of these sustainable practices in their business.



Key findings include insights into the most used sustainable design practices currently being utilized in the floral industry by retail floral shops and the main perceived challenges regarding the use of sustainable practices. The study also explores interest in potential retail certifications in sustainability.



While the majority of respondents are already implementing sustainable practices, only 22.1% are actually advertising this to their consumers. This shows an area for growth to educate and engage the consumers. Within the results, floral businesses can explore the most commonly asked questions from consumers regarding sustainability.

The results also explore opportunities for floral industry professionals to adjust their business models to enhance sustainability and profitability. The final report gives a look into what other retail floral businesses are currently doing, barriers, and areas for improvement. Read the full final report here.



This new study builds on the past FMF project, “U.S. Consumer Perceptions & Willingness to Pay for Sustainable Environmental Practices in the Floral Industry,” which focused on consumer insights regarding sustainability in the floral industry. Together the two studies and their reports share both consumer perceptions and the perspectives of floral industry professionals on sustainability.

The head researcher, Dr. Coleman L. Etheredge of Mississippi State University, will present an overview of the study and key findings in a webinar on October 2 at 1:00 PM EST. Following the presentation, there will be a live Q&A with Dr. Etheredge. Learn more and register for the webinar here.



The Floral Marketing Fund represents a community of floral industry organizations and leaders, collaboratively supporting and funding floral marketing efforts, consumer research, and promoting the emotional wellness and health benefits to increase consumer consumption of flowers and plants. Past studies and ways to get involved can be found at floralmarketingfund.org.



For more information, questions about the study, or to get involved, contact the Floral Marketing Fund at info@floralmarketingfund.org.

