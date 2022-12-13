Rio Roses: How to Create a Festive Christmas Arrangement

With Rio White LA Hybrid Lilies as the focus flower, this showstopping centerpiece is sure to be a hit with your customers. We’ve laid out the step-by-step directions here so you can create a few and have them on hand. Better yet, set up a Christmas Floral Workshop in your store, where customers can gather and make this beautiful arrangement themselves.

Step 1

Gather the following materials:

• Floral foam

• Knife

• Floral shears

• Decorative wide-mouth vase

• Juniper, pine, or fir needles

• Gold or silver pinecones and ornaments

• Dried red berry branches

• Rio White LA Hybrid Lilies

