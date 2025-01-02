Royal FloraHolland Auctioneer: Everything Has a Beginning

As 2024 closes, many people feel like time has flown by. This also applies to auctioneer Paul Freriks. He looks back on an eventful year in which a lot happened. Both worldwide and at Royal FloraHolland, there were new developments, challenges and extremes. Paul is happy to share his experiences and also looks ahead to what the new year will bring.

Prices and products

The extremes were mainly expressed in the very wet spring weather. This was not good for the quality of many outdoor products, such as tulips and holly. Fortunately, good quality products received higher prices. The supply-demand mechanism always has a strong effect on the clocks. If less of a product is available, prices often rise, and vice versa. As a result, turnover was often better than expected or even good. An example of this is the long holly branches. This season there were fewer long branches, which made the prices very good.

