Selecta One Announce Extension of its Product Portfolio Through Strategic Alliance with Moraglia Breeding

Going in line with the strategic extension of its product portfolio Selecta one, has establish a long-term cooperation with Moraglia Breeding regarding the breeding of vegetatively propagated carnation cut flowers and other related species from dianthus family.

Selecta one and Moraglia Breeding, jointly announced this week the two companies are entering into a new formal strategic alliance; whereby from all marketable varieties resulting from the Moraglia breeding program, Selecta one will select varieties for worldwide commercialization under exclusive breeding and license agreements.

Moraglia Breeding, breeder of worldwide success in Barbatus kiwi mellow; has been dedicated to the genetic improvement and the creation of new varieties of carnations and innovative lines; over the last eighty years in keeping with the local tradition developed in Sanremo, the heart of the “Riviera dei Fiori”.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One