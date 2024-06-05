Selecta’s Highlights for the Upcoming 2024 FlowerTrials

Selecta Floral June 4, 2024

From 11 to 14 June 2024, the 20th edition of FlowerTrials® will take place. Selecta one uses the FlowerTrials® platform to showcase the current highlights of its range. In the anniversary year 2024, Selecta will once again be presenting magnificent plants, lots of flowers, bright colours and impressive concepts from the bedding and balcony plant, pot carnation and perennial ranges.  Following last year’s successful premiere, Selecta Cut Flowers will again show selected products from its cut flower programme.

Selecta one welcomes visitors at the FlowerTrials® location Kwekerij Bloem en Tuin, Oudecampsweg 4, 2678 KN De Lier/NL, where Evanthia will also be exhibiting again. 

Selecta welcomes to an informative event full of diverse variety presentations and unique display areas. The extensive assortment will be on display in various product forms. The Verbena Drums®, Osteospermum Type 252 and Calibrachoa MiniFamous® Oro Double series, known for their compact and homogeneous varieties, will be shown in realistic POS situations. Trixi®, the new impressive AlpeTunia® petunias and the upgraded dahlia range Dalaya® will be presented in hanging baskets and large containers.

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Selecta

